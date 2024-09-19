Sep 19, 2024, 9:28 AM
Iran pres. expresses sympathy with Lebanon over Israeli terror attack

Iran pres. expresses sympathy with Lebanon over Israeli terror attack

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has sympathized with the people of Lebanon over the latest Israeli terror attack that left a number of people dead and thousands of the others injured across the Arab country.

Pezeshkian took to his social media account and published a message in Arabic, offering his condolences to the people of Lebanon after the martyrdom and injury of thousands of citizens of this country, according to IRNA's report on Thursday.

In the message, the president called the explosion of pager devices in Lebanon a terrorist act by the occupying regime without considering differences between ordinary citizens and others.

“I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the dear people of Lebanon over the martyrdom and injury as a result of the treacherous mass assassination carried out by the terrorist regime by exploding communication devices”, Pezeshkian said.

God is invincible and takes revenge, and the criminal will definitely be punished justly, he said, adding, “May God protect Lebanon and its nation and have mercy on the martyrs and speedy recovery for the injured."

In the continuation, he said that the Islamic Republic condemns this heinous crime, emphasizes its support for the Lebanese government and people and urges international organizations to fulfill their responsibilities.

