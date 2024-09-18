Israeli actions in Gaza bespeak inefficiency of intl. organizations: Tehran

Kanaani made the remarks on Wednesday in an international conference titled “A Just Peace is a Common Universal Discourse” in Tehran.

Organized insecurity has risen in West Asia and Africa, he stated.

The Zionist regime has occupied Palestine for 80 years, he said, adding that the Israeli actions against Gazans exemplify the ineffectiveness of international organizations and highlight the pervasive organized insecurity that has caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

Unfortunately, after a year of the Zionist regime’s crimes—supported by the West and the US, and met with global silence—many innocent lives have been lost, he said.

Inefficient peacekeeping organizations, the absence of a just peace, and the prevalence of extremism, terrorism, and violence are major barriers to achieving a fair and lasting peace today, he said.

He underlined that a world free from violence has long been a dream for many, adding, “Now, more than ever, we need a just peace.”

The wars of the 20th century, influenced by new technologies, differ significantly from past conflicts, as seen in the recent events in Lebanon, he noted.

“Despite the will of people and the international community, why does the prospect of global peace seem so dim, with an increase in war and tension?” he asked.

Reports indicate that the state of world peace has deteriorated compared to previous years, he underscored.

As part of the conference, the attendees paid respect to the former foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who was martyred alongside former president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.

Kanaani paid homage to the late diplomat, noting that Amirabdollahian took priceless steps in Iran’s diplomacy.

7129**4354