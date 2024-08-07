‘Legitimate defense only option for Iran to prevent more Israeli aggression’

Bagheri Kani made the remark as he addressed an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that was held in its headquarters in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.

The meeting was held upon a request by Iran and Palestine, a week after Israel assassinated Hamas Political Leader Ismail Haniyeh in his accommodation in the Iranian capital Tehran.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the martyrdom of Haniyeh, who was in Tehran at an official invitation of the Islamic Republic to attend the inaugural of President Masoud Pezeshkian, was just one of the examples of “terrorist crimes” by the Israeli regime in the region.

The assassination coupled with brutal crimes, which have been ongoing against Palestinians in Gaza over the past ten months, once again proves that “the foundation and life of the Israeli regime is based on assassination, crime, aggression, violation of peace, instigating insecurity and instability in the region, as well as war-mongering and genocide”, he said.

“This heinous act of terrorism is a clear violation of national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a serious threat to regional and international peace and security, and a serious violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.”

Therefore, the UN Security Council (UNSC), whose prime responsibility is to protect international peace and security, should assume its responsibility on such a serious violation and horrific crime, the Iranian diplomat noted, adding that the UNSC must hold the Israeli regime responsible and pave the way for the perpetrators of this crime to stand trial and get punished.

He added that the responsibility the US bears in this regard should not be neglected, arguing that Washington is the main supporter of the Israeli regime in the assassination that was impossible to take place without US agreement and intelligence support.

Bagheri Kani further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly warned against negative consequences of the Israeli regime’s actions against regional and global peace. Despite Israel’s repeated hostile acts against Iranian citizens, interests and sovereignty, Iran has made outmost efforts to prevent spillover of conflict in the region.

However, in the absence of any appropriate UNSC action on Israel’s aggression and violations, “the Islamic Republic of Iran has no choice but to use its inherent right to legitimate defense against the aggression by the regime”, the Iranian diplomat said.

“The measure to prevent more acts of aggression by the Israeli regime against Iranian sovereignty, territory and citizens is essential, which will be taken at the appropriate time and in a proportionate manner.”

