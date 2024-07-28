Iran strongly warns against new Israeli adventurism against Lebanon

Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on Sunday that after ten months of mass murder in the Gaza Strip and the massacre of Palestinian children and women, the Israeli apartheid regime seeks to divert public attention from its atrocities in Palestine with a fabricated scenario.

The Zionist regime does not have the slightest moral competence to comment and judge the incident that took place in the Majdal Shams town, and its accusations against other parties will not be acceptable, Kanaani emphasized.

He added that any reckless action by the Zionist regime can pave the way for the expansion of the scale of instability, insecurity and the fire of war in the region, and the regime will be held accountable for the consequences of such a stupid behavior.

The spokesman also advised the US administration to fulfill its international and moral obligations to global peace and security instead of continuously arming the Zionist regime with weapons of mass destruction and glorifying the criminal prime minister of the Israeli Regime Benjamin Netanyahu after ten months of relentless crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

