Israeli warplanes bomb 5 Lebanese villages amid calls for self-restraint

According to Al Mayadeen TV network, the occupying regime's fighter jets targeted the village of Al-Abassieh in the city of "Sour" in Lebanon with 2 missiles.

In this series of attacks, the villages of Kafr Kala, the surroundings of the village of Alborj Shamali and the village of Tirharfa were also bombed. It is also reported that al-Khayam village in southern Lebanon has been bombed twice.

However, Hezbollah denied any involvement in the attack on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights, arguing that the senior military officials of the Zionist regime are trying to abuse it in order to justify their attacks on Lebanon and emphasize the certainty of the response.

According to SAMAA news agency, Herzi Halevi, the chief of staff of the Zionist regime, claimed that Israel's response will be strong and inside Lebanese soil.

Reacting to the escalation of tensions between Hezbollah and the Tel Aviv regime, special coordinator of the United Nations office in Lebanon Jenin Hennis Pluskhart and commander of the forces Aroldo Lazaro issued a joint statement, saying: "We ask all the conflicting parties to exercise self-restraint and stop the exchange of fire."

