Israeli defense system responsible for Majdal Shams blast: Eyewitnesses

According to Fars News Agency’s Sunday report, the Israeli eyewitnesses have seen that the Iron Dome system fired from the Jabal Ash Shaykh and the regime’s missile landed right on the soccer field.

An Israeli rescue worker on condition of anonymity told Al-Araby TV that several eyewitnesses believe an Israeli missile and the Iron Dome system were responsible for the explosion in Majdal Shams town located in the Golan Heights, located in the southern foothills of Mount Hermon.

On Sunday evening, 14 people were killed and about 30 others were injured when explosives hit the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan, including some children.

Meanwhile, some sources have said that the Israeli regime’s missile was the cause of the incident.

Even the Israel Hayom newspaper reported that preliminary investigations indicate that the air defense system had a problem in intercepting the missiles fired in the area of Majdal Shams in Golan Heights.

A US official told the Axios news website that Hezbollah had informed the United Nations that the Majdal Shams incident occurred as a result of an Israeli missile falling on a soccer field.

