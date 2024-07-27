Zionists beat war drum using Golan rocket incident a pretext

According to IRNA, citing the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, in response to the rocket attack on Majdal Shams, taunted authorities against Hezbollah, claiming that the Lebanese resistance group has violated all red lines.

The missile attack that claimed 11 lives, mostly soldiers, and injured some 40 others has caused different reactions in the political and military circles of the Zionist regime despite Hezbollah’s categorical denial about its involvement in the attack.

Former Minister of War of the Zionist regime and current Knesset member, Avigdor Lieberman directly blamed Hezbollah Chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah for the Majdal Shams incident, and said the time has come for Hezbollah to pay a heavy price.

Other Zionist military sources while talking to media networks emphasized that Israel's response will be very strong. A Zionist military event claimed while speaking to the regime's Channel 14 that the missile fired at Majdal Shams was of the Falaq 1 type, without providing evidence.

Daniel Hagari, the spokesman of the Zionist army, while talking about a sever response, said that a meeting between the war minister and top commanders is underway.

Channel 12 of the Zionist regime quoted an official close to Netanyahu as saying that this attack will lead to dramatic changes on the northern borders. “The response to the Majdal Shams attack will be extensive and we will have to go to war.”

Benny Gantz, one of the opposition leaders however called on the regime to sign a hostage exchange deal with Hamas to concentrate on the northern front.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, far-right extremist politician and a member of the Zionist war cabinet was also quoted by Walla news site that “the prime minister needs to immediately declare a war against Hezbollah”, a call echoed by Yoav Gallant, Minister of War who claimed: We will do so wherever we need to hit Hezbollah.

Channel 12 of the Zionist regime also reported that Netanyahu is considering cutting short his trip to the US following the Majdal Shams incident. Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition and the former prime minister of the Zionist regime however called Netanyahu’s delay “a shameful proof that he is completely detached from reality."

Lebanon's Hezbollah had previously warned the Zionist regime that it would receive a crushing response if ever launched a full-scale war on Lebanon under any pretexts.

