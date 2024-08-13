Iran does not needs permission to defend its national security

Iran is also firmly determined to help establish permanent stability in the region and be deterrent in dealing with the main cause of terrorism and insecurity in the region, Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday in reaction to the statement issued by the European Troika about the regional developments.

The three European countries (Britain, Germany, and France) issued the statement while Israel, with the indifference of pro-regime states and Western countries, continues genocidal acts and war crimes against defenseless Palestinians, Kanaani noted.

He went on to say that Israel’s insolence to commit the cruelest crimes has increased as its officials have not been punished.

Referring to the critical humanitarian condition in the Gaza Strip, the spokesman said Israel adds a new dimension to its crimes against the Palestinians and its extra-regional assassinations as the United Nations and the Security Council have remained inactive in preventing the criminal regime from committing crimes that lasted over 10 months.

The three European countries asked Iran not to carry out a punitive attack against Israel after the regime assassinated the Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran two weeks ago, Kanaani underlined.

Such rude requests lack political logic while they are also against international laws and principles, he stressed.

Censuring the three countries for their request, Kanaani said, adding that it will encourage the criminals to continue massacre, genocide, and crime against humanity.

If those mentioned countries are really after peace and stability in the region, they should practically stand against the adventurism of the apartheid regime at least one time and try to cease the war in Gaza and the killing of children and women, the spokesman said.

The countries in their joint statement said that the fight must stop now and all hostages must be released, according to Reuters.

The statement also said the people in Gaza need "urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid," the report says.

The occupying regime has been crippled by fear and anxiety in the aftermath of the assassination of Haniyeh as the Islamic Republic vowed to retaliate decisively.

The intelligence and security agencies in Tel Aviv were evacuated a few days ago over fears of retaliatory attacks from Iran and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah after the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

