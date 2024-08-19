Iran: Israel has shown it has no desire for Gaza ceasefire

Kanaani made the remarks at his weekly presser on Monday, three days after the latest round of Gaza ceasefire talks were concluded in Qatar, leading to a new proposal that the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas rejected, arguing that Israel has set new conditions for a ceasefire in exchange for releasing its war prisoners held in Gaza.

“The Israeli regime showed that it has no desire to establish a ceasefire to stop the war, and the reactions after the recent negotiations showed the same. This regime has not stopped the killing of the Palestinian people, and on the other hand, Hamas has expressed its views and said that the Zionist regime has set new conditions.”

The spokesman further said no one doubts that an immediate ceasefire needs to be established in Gaza, adding that Israeli crimes have continued in the Palestinian territory as a result of the inaction of the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, and under US pressure.

The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any “sincere effort” aimed at establishing a ceasefire and bringing an end to the Israeli regime’s brutal crimes, the diplomat noted, adding that Iran has in the past months used all its diplomatic capacity to stop the killing machine of the Zionist regime.

Kanaani also said that Iran does not consider the US as a qualified party to pursue the Gaza ceasefire talks because of the performance of Washington which supports the Israeli regime and is complicit in its crimes. The US has repeatedly shown that it is not committed to protecting regional peace and security, and instead is committed to Israel’s security, he added.

If the US had the determination to help establish a ceasefire in Gaza, it would have used its power to stop the Israeli killing machine, the spokesman further said.

Ceasefire deal in Gaza

As to the truce deal in the Gaza Strip, Kanaani said that Iran welcomes any measures based on good faith on an armistice between warring sides.

The US must determine whether it helps the Zionist regime to drag out the ongoing war or it truly seeks to play a constructive role in this regard, he added.

Time will say how the US takes steps in reality, he said, noting that Hamas has not witnessed a positive approach from the Americans.

1953 coup

About the 1953 coup in Iran, which is known in the country as the 28 Mordad coup d’état, he said that a court in the Iranian capital on Sunday held the first hearing on a lawsuit filed against the US administration and its officials for their role in the coup against the then democratically-elected government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh.

The first trial was held at the 55th branch of the court dealing with International Affairs of Tehran Province simultaneously with the 71st anniversary of the coup.

The lawsuit filed by some 402,000 Iranians against American individuals and legal entities in this regard, he noted.

He said that the plot, orchestrated by the US and UK, inflicted a heavy blow on Iranians for 25 years.

