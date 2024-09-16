Hamas calls for forming consensus government in Palestine

According to a Monday report by the Palestinian SAMA news agency, senior spokesman of Hamas's Political Bureau Sami Abu Zuhri stated that the movement was calling for the formation of a consensus government to manage Palestinian affairs that includes all Palestinian groups.

Abu Zuhri also emphasized that Hamas does not accept any discrimination between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and that the group is working to reach an agreement to pave the ground for unified governance of both regions by Palestinian factions.

The Hamas spokesman noted that they would hold negotiations with representatives of other Palestinian groups in the Egyptian capital Cairo regarding ways to govern the Gaza Strip in the post-war period.

Osama Hamdan, another senior Hamas official, declared that Palestinians should govern the Gaza Strip after the end of the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

Hamdan emphasized that Hamas advocates for the shared Palestinian governance in Gaza following the termination of hostilities.

He further pointed to dispatching a delegation to Beijing on behalf of the Palestinian nation, where they had negotiated and agreed to establish a consensus government for managing Palestinian affairs in Gaza.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli war on Gaza has left at least 41,206 martyred and 95,337 wounded.

