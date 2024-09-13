Hamas: No agreement without fulfillment of Palestinians' demands

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, the Arab Liberation Front and the Palestine Liberation Front emphasized in this statement that it is the Palestinian nation that will determine the future of the war in Gaza.

These groups emphasized that they held an important tripartite meeting in Gaza in the shadow of the continuing battle of Al-Aqsa storm.

This is while "Abdul Rahman Shaft", one of the leaders of the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement "Hamas", denied any continuation of the presence of the Zionists in the Philadelphia axis.

