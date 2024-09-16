Sep 16, 2024, 12:12 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85598108
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Hamas rejects continued Israeli presence in Salah al-Din Axis: Report

Sep 16, 2024, 12:12 PM
News ID: 85598108
Hamas rejects continued Israeli presence in Salah al-Din Axis: Report

Tehran, IRNA – An informed source with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has denied any agreement concerning the presence of Israeli military forces in the Salah al-Din Axis (Philadelphi Corridor).

The unnamed source told Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network that Hamas insists on the complete withdrawal of the occupying forces from the Salah al-Din Axis before the conclusion of the initial phase of a potential ceasefire agreement and prisoner swap.

The official emphasized that the resistance movement categorically refutes reports suggesting that it has agreed to allow Israeli military presence on the axis along the Gaza-Egypt border.

Another informed source within Hamas had disclosed to Al-Mayadeen that a trilateral meeting involving Qatari and Egyptian mediators and Hamas representatives was held to explore solutions to the deadlock in ceasefire negotiations.

The source noted that the Egyptian and Qatari mediators requested minor adjustments regarding the conditions proposed by the resistance movement concerning the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the axis and the process of prisoner swap.

The senior resistance official stated that Hamas is committed to the adherence and implementation of the agreements made on July 2.

4208**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .