Hamas rejects continued Israeli presence in Salah al-Din Axis: Report

The unnamed source told Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV network that Hamas insists on the complete withdrawal of the occupying forces from the Salah al-Din Axis before the conclusion of the initial phase of a potential ceasefire agreement and prisoner swap.

The official emphasized that the resistance movement categorically refutes reports suggesting that it has agreed to allow Israeli military presence on the axis along the Gaza-Egypt border.

Another informed source within Hamas had disclosed to Al-Mayadeen that a trilateral meeting involving Qatari and Egyptian mediators and Hamas representatives was held to explore solutions to the deadlock in ceasefire negotiations.

The source noted that the Egyptian and Qatari mediators requested minor adjustments regarding the conditions proposed by the resistance movement concerning the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the axis and the process of prisoner swap.

The senior resistance official stated that Hamas is committed to the adherence and implementation of the agreements made on July 2.

