Zionist PM not in favor of peace: Hamas

Until the administration of US President Joe Biden obliges Netanyahu, the new proposals for a ceasefire are of no use, Hamdan was cited by a Palestinian news agency on Thursday morning.

He once again rejected new ceasefire conditions by Netanyahu, saying the withdrawal of forces in the second phase of the agreement from the Salah al-Din axis (Philadelphi Corridor) is contrary to what we agreed on.

Hamdan also said that the Israeli army has denied Netanyahu's claims about the existence of a tunnel in the Philadelphi Corridor, located along Gaza’s border with Egypt.

He also claimed that he had agreed to the proposal for a ceasefire several times, but Hamas had opposed it. But most Israelis and even Netanyahu’s western backers criticize him for blocking the path of the truce negotiation for his personal and political gains.

Meanwhile, the Hamas movement emphasized in a statement on Thursday morning that Netanyahu’s aim is to defeat the achievement made in ceasefire negotiations.

We do not need new proposals, and what is needed right now is to put pressure on Netanyahu and his cabinet and oblige them to what was agreed upon, the statement said,

Hamas added: We warn against falling into Netanyahu's trap and his tricks of using negotiations to prolong the aggression against our people.

Sami Abu Zuhri, another senior Hamas official has made it clear that the release of Zionist captives hinges on the complete end to the war on Gaza.

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report, Abu Zuhri stated that Palestinians will not be caught in the circle of trickery and deception, and that is why they boycotted the latest round of negotiations.

He also accused the US administration of lack of seriousness on reaching a real agreement and only seeks to support and cover up the occupying regime's position.

The US government is a partner in the war and crime against Gaza and coordinates with the occupying regime in all its positions regarding negotiations, he added

