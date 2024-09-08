No prisoner swap deal possible until war ends: Zionist media

Channel 12 however cited some sources that an official familiar with the Gaza ceasefire negotiations informed the families of Israeli captives that it is unlikely that an agreement on the prisoners swap with the Hamas resistance movement will be signed soon.

The most important deadlock between Hamas and the Zionist regime remains over the Salah al-Din (Philadelphi) corridor along the Gaza border with Egypt and the east-west Netzarim corridor in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that his forces must control these two corridors, but Hamas demands the complete withdrawal of Zionist forces from Gaza.

Meanwhile, the latest survey by a Zionist regime media showed that the majority of Israelis are against the continued occupation of those corridors by the army of this regime.

Biden’s aides pessimistic about Gaza ceasefire

Meanwhile, an American news website Axios reported quoting American officials on Sunday that despite President Joe Biden's pressure to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza; his senior advisors are concerned about the chances of reaching an agreement in the near future.

According to IRNA, US officials told Axios that Biden wants to continue pushing for an agreement between the Zionist regime and Hamas due to the approaching US presidential electionbut his top advisors have become very pessimistic about the chances of an agreement as both Israel and Hamas have adopted tougher positions in the negotiations.

American officials also told the website that the White House is now in a difficult situation although still working to on the negotiations.

There was frustration in the White House when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated during a press conference last week his determination to maintain full control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, US officials said.

The head of the CIA, William Burns, as America's chief negotiator to end the war in Gaza, said that a more detailed ceasefire proposal will be presented in the next few days.

Burns, who traveled to London, for the first time and met with his British counterpart Richard Moore this week also gave explanations about the Gaza peace talks, saying the US along with a team from Qatar and Egypt, is trying to implement a ceasefire.

