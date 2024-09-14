Chamran 1 satellite stabilized in orbit, moving in its path: Iranian official

The domestically-built satellite, which weighs 60 kg, was successfully placed at an orbit of 550 km on Saturday morning.

Rastegari, the managing director of Iran Electronics Industries – affiliated to the defense ministry – said during a TV interview on Saturday night that Chamran 1 has been monitored four times since it was launched earlier in the day.

The monitoring shows that the satellite has been stabilized and is moving in its path, he added.

The official said that Chamran 1 is the first Iranian-made spacecraft whose orbit can be changed after launch.

“The satellites that we have so far launched into space were mainly active in the field of imaging and telecommunications, and when they were placed in orbit, we were not able to change and move the orbit and we did not have orbital maneuverers for the sent satellites”, he explained.

Chamran 1 was put into orbit using the Qaem-100 satellite carrier, a solid-fueled space launch vehicle developed by the aerospace experts of the Islamic Revolution Gauds Corps (IRGC).

The satellite’s main mission is to test hardware and software systems in order to prove orbital maneuvering technology in height and phase.

Iran has developed its space program in the past several years despite restrictions caused by Western-imposed sanctions on the country.

4194