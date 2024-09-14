Iran successfully launches Chamran 1 research satellite into orbit

The satellite was placed at an orbit of 550 km on Saturday morning using the Qaem-100 satellite carrier, a solid-fueled space launch vehicle developed by the aerospace experts of the Islamic Revolution Gauds Corps (IRGC).

Several hours into the launch, Chamran 1 satellite sent its first signals. The spacecraft, which has been developed by several Iranian companies and industrial groups, weighs about 60 kg.

Its main mission is to test hardware and software systems in order to prove orbital maneuvering technology in height and phase.

Chamran 1 was put into orbit to also evaluate cold gas propulsion subsystems in space systems and to assess the performance of navigation and situation control subsystems.

Iran has developed its space program in the past several years despite restrictions caused by Western-imposed sanctions on the country.

