Iran to launch 8 more satellites by yearend

Head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh said Wednesday at a press conference that during the past three years, projects regarding the infrastructure of Iran’s space industry were started and completed, the most prominent of which was the Chabahar space base.

Salarieh laid out the achievements of Iran’s space program and explained the plans of the Iranian Space Agency for the Iranian year 1403 ending next March.

By the end of the year, the first phase of the Chabahar space base will be operational, he added.

He further also said launching Kowsar and Zafar-2 satellites, as well as placing the Tolou3 satellite into orbit using a foreign launch vehicle, are among the international plans of the organization.

