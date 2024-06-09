Iran unveils upgraded version of its Kowsar satellite

Kowsar satellite, built by an Iranian consortium of knowledge-based companies, is planned to be sent into an orbit of 500 km above the Earth's surface by a Russian launch vehicle.

It is a measurement, observation satellite with an imaging resolution of 3.45 meters per pixel, which can be used for agricultural purposes, surveillance and demarcation.

The satellite has an orbital lifespan of two years.





In the same ceremony on Sunday, a new satellite called Hodhod, which means Eurasian hoopoe, was unveiled. The satellite will be used in the area of the Internet of Things as well as agriculture, transportation and crisis management.

