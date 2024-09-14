IRGC chief hails successful launch of Chamran 1 satellite

The satellite was launched early Saturday aboard the homegrown Qaem-100 space launch vehicle (SLV) and now orbits at an altitude of 550 kilometers (341 miles) above the Earth's surface.

The research satellite was designed and built by the Space Group of Iranian Electronics Industries (SAIran) in collaboration with the IRGC’s Aerospace Force.

In a message on Saturday, Major General Hossein Salami praised the satellite launch as national accomplishment and a remarkable example of cooperation between the government and the IRGC.

He vowed that Iran’s space program would continue to advance despite the psychological warfare and media propaganda of enemies attempting to undermine the Islamic Republic's dignity and strength.

It was the second successful satellite launch by Iran this year.

