'Successful launch of Chamran 1 blow to sanctioners'

Kanaani stated in a message on his X account wrote that with the successful launch of the Chamran 1 research satellite by the satellite-carrier Qaem 100 and its placement in the orbit of 550 km of the earth is blessed to all dear Iranians, Iranian scientists and scholars, and especially those involved in this proud success.

"The irrational sanctioners have once again made clear the answer to their irrational actions," he added.

He pointed out that Iran is a logical, powerful and constructive actor, and said that it is better for the westerners to rationalize their behavior and speech.

'Chamran 1' satellite was launched in the morning of Saturday and was placed in a 550 km orbit and sent its first signals.

