US man self-immolates to protest Gaza genocide

According to US media, the man set himself on fire on Wednesday near the Israeli consulate in Boston.

In a video posted online before his self-immolation, the man introduced himself as Matt Nelson, saying that “we are all responsible for the continuous genocide in Gaza.”

Nelson said he demanded the US government stop financial support and arms supplies to Israel, and called for exerting pressure on the regime to end its genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“It is expected that democracy serves people not the interests of the rich”, he said in the video, calling for the liberation of Palestine and demanding different countries support the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Matt Nelson is said to have been transferred to hospital after setting himself on fire. There has been no report on his health condition.

Back in February, US Airman Aaron Bushnell self-immolated outside the Israeli embassy in Washington to protest the brutal war on Gaza.

4194