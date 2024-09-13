Sep 13, 2024, 5:01 PM
Iranian, Belarusian top security officials meet in Minsk

Moscow, IRNA — Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian has held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Volfovich in Minsk.

Ahmadian, who is on a visit to Belarus, met with his Belarusian counterpart on Friday.

Both sides called for boosting political, security, and economic relations and developing cooperation in industry, mining, and trade.

The two countries also stressed the need to expand relations in strategic areas and cooperation in international frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

Touching on the necessity of multilateralism in the international system, Ahmadian emphasized the strengthening of cooperation on the issue.

For his part, Belarusian official said that Tehran and Minsk share the same views on building a multipolar world, avoiding warmongering, and achieving peace in the region.

