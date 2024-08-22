Iran, Belarus stress developing legal, Judicial cooperation

Sanei met and held talks with Ivanovich Shved in Belarus on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the expanding relations between the two countries in all fields, including legal and judicial cooperation.

They stressed the two countries' readiness to develop legal and Judicial cooperation in the future.

While positively evaluating the reciprocal visits of the Prosecutors General of the two countries to Iran and Belarus, as well as the meetings held on the sidelines of regional and international summits such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prosecutors' Meeting, they emphasized the need for continued meetings and consultations at the level of the Prosecutors General of the two countries.

