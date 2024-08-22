Aug 22, 2024, 1:04 PM
Iran, Belarus stress developing legal, Judicial cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Belarus, Alireza Sanei, and Prosecutor General of the Republic of Belarus, Andrey Ivanovich Shved, have emphasized the need to expand legal and judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Sanei met and held talks with Ivanovich Shved in Belarus on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the expanding relations between the two countries in all fields, including legal and judicial cooperation.

They stressed the two countries' readiness to develop legal and Judicial cooperation in the future.

While positively evaluating the reciprocal visits of the Prosecutors General of the two countries to Iran and Belarus, as well as the meetings held on the sidelines of regional and international summits such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Prosecutors' Meeting, they emphasized the need for continued meetings and consultations at the level of the Prosecutors General of the two countries.

