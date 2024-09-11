Iran ready to defend its ideals, territorial integrity: Army cmdr.

On Wednesday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks on the sidelines of the final stage of the Air-to-Surface Gunnery (RW), which was hosted by the Martyr Nojeh Airbase in Hamedan, located in western Iran.

Holding Air-to-Surface Gunnery (RW) by the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force shows the readiness of the personnel of this force and their determination to maintain the security and independence of the Islamic country, the commander argued.

Major General Mousavi said that the very good performances of the teams attending the competitions indicated the high level of readiness of the Iranian pilots.

He also pointed to the importance of selecting the best shooters, teams and airbases, stating that these competitions are very effective not only for evaluating performance but also for preparing the forces for the coming years, and that such events can help increase motivation among the army staff.

Pointing to the importance of the readiness and capability of the military forces in carrying out tactical and strategic operations, he noted that in order to succeed in these missions, the presence of skillful, well-informed and courageous individuals is essential.

