Aug 19, 2024, 8:26 PM
News ID: 85573105
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iranians always stand against aggressors, says army commander

Aug 19, 2024, 8:26 PM
News ID: 85573105
Iranians always stand against aggressors, says army commander

Hamedan, IRNA - Iranian Army's Executive Deputy Commander Second Brigadier General Mahmoud Mahmoudi has said that Iranians have consistently and resolutely stood against aggressors in all circumstances.

During his visit to the 316th Armored Brigade in Hamedan province, Second Brigadier General Mahmoudi declared that the army of the Islamic Republic is perpetually prepared to confront any adversary.

He affirmed that the Iranian army is exercising authority and maintaining a state of readiness to defend the Islamic entity.

He also emphasized that enhancing capabilities and making the necessary preparations are the results of heightened combat readiness, and he encouraged the army forces to exert efforts in this regard.

Second Brigadier General Mahmoudi added that the Iranian army should endeavor to foster insight and proper orientation, making the mere mention of Iran a source of trepidation for the enemy.

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .