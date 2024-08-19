Iranians always stand against aggressors, says army commander

During his visit to the 316th Armored Brigade in Hamedan province, Second Brigadier General Mahmoudi declared that the army of the Islamic Republic is perpetually prepared to confront any adversary.

He affirmed that the Iranian army is exercising authority and maintaining a state of readiness to defend the Islamic entity.

He also emphasized that enhancing capabilities and making the necessary preparations are the results of heightened combat readiness, and he encouraged the army forces to exert efforts in this regard.

Second Brigadier General Mahmoudi added that the Iranian army should endeavor to foster insight and proper orientation, making the mere mention of Iran a source of trepidation for the enemy.

