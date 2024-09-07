Hezbollah pounds Israeli regime’s Golan Brigade headquarters

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Saturday that its fighters targeted the Jabal Neriya Golani base with Katyusha rockets in retaliation for the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime against residential buildings, especially the regime’s recent aggression against the Froun village in southern Lebanon.

According to the statement, the Jabal Neriya Golani base is currently the headquarters of the Golani Brigade of the regime’s army.

On Friday, Hezbollah also announced in a statement that it had attacked the Ma’yan Baruch military base, the Zabadin barracks, as well as the buildings used by the Zionist military in the town of al-Mutala’a in the north of occupied Palestine with drones and missiles.

Since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has carried out daily and heavy strikes against the Zionist regime’s positions in order to engage a large number of its forces in the north of occupied Palestine and reduce the pressure on the resistance in Gaza.

The regime’s Army Radio recently reported that in August, Hezbollah launched 1,307 rockets from southern Lebanon towards the occupied territories, which is the highest rate since the onset of the genocidal war against the Gaza Strip.

Al Mayadeen, the official TV channel of Hezbollah, said later today that the resistance group launched a rocket attack against the Zionist Hadab Yaron base at 8:15 local time.

The Zionist media have also confirmed that some missiles have been fired from southern Lebanon to Al Jalil.

