Hezbollah launches new attacks on Israeli positions

On Friday, the Israeli Army Radio announced that three anti-tank missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards the settlement of al-Mutla in northern occupied territories.

Al Jazeera also reported that two military bases of the Israeli army in the occupied Shebaa Farms and the Kfarchouba Hills were targeted by Hezbollah's missile attacks.

In a statement, Hezbollah declared that its fighters, in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and their courageous resistance, targeted the Ma'ayan Baruch base with a drone.

