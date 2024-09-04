Sep 4, 2024, 10:44 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85587104
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Iraq Islamic resistance targets Haifa in occupied lands

Sep 4, 2024, 10:44 AM
News ID: 85587104
Iraq Islamic resistance targets Haifa in occupied lands

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic resistance in Iraq targeted Haifa, the largest port in the occupied territories, with drones on Wednesday.

Through a statement, the resistance group referred to the attack as a response to the Zionist regime’s massacre against the Palestinian people.

The attack was carried out in support of the Palestinians, the statement says.

The Israeli army has confirmed the drone attack and claimed its anticipation.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq has stressed that it continues to target the enemy as the resistance groups have already warned the occupying regime that they will heighten anti-Israel operations if the regime does not halt aggression.

1483**2050

2 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .