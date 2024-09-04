Iraq Islamic resistance targets Haifa in occupied lands

Through a statement, the resistance group referred to the attack as a response to the Zionist regime’s massacre against the Palestinian people.

The attack was carried out in support of the Palestinians, the statement says.

The Israeli army has confirmed the drone attack and claimed its anticipation.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq has stressed that it continues to target the enemy as the resistance groups have already warned the occupying regime that they will heighten anti-Israel operations if the regime does not halt aggression.

1483**2050