Aug 27, 2024, 9:50 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85580733
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Iraqi resistance launches drone attack on vital target in Haifa

Aug 27, 2024, 9:50 PM
News ID: 85580733
Iraqi resistance launches drone attack on vital target in Haifa

Tehran, IRNA - The Islamic Resistance of Iraq, in the continuation of the attacks on the targets of the Zionist regime, announced a drone attack on a vital target in the city of "Haifa" located in the occupied Palestine.

According to Al-Ahd news site, the Islamic resistance of Iraq announced that it attacked a vital target in Haifa.

In the statement of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, it is stated: In continuation of our approach to resist the occupying regime and support the people of Gaza, as well as in response to the crimes committed by the usurping regime against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a vital target with a drone in the occupied territories.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .