Iraqi resistance launches drone attack on vital target in Haifa

According to Al-Ahd news site, the Islamic resistance of Iraq announced that it attacked a vital target in Haifa.

In the statement of the Islamic Resistance of Iraq, it is stated: In continuation of our approach to resist the occupying regime and support the people of Gaza, as well as in response to the crimes committed by the usurping regime against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a vital target with a drone in the occupied territories.

