Touhid Mahmoudpour

Supreme Leader attends Arbaeen mourning ceremony 

Supreme Leader attends Arbaeen mourning ceremony 

Tehran, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has participated in an Arbaeen mourning ceremony with university students from across the country in attendance.

Ayatollah Khamenei took part in a ceremony at Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) on Sunday to mourn for Imam Hussain (AS), the third Shia Imam. 

A group of university students from across Iran have come together in the event to show their love and respect for the third Shia Imam. 

A number of high-ranking officials have also attended the mourning ceremony. 

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.

Touhid Mahmoudpour

