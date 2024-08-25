Pilgrims arrive in Karbala on last leg of Arbaeen trek

Lovers and followers of Imam Hussain (AS) embarked on their religious journey weeks ago.

Tens of millions of pilgrims from throughout the world, especially from Islamic countries, carried out the Arbaeen trek on foot, by air or train, and by vehicles.

The participants of the Arbaeen normally walk the distance between the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala every year.

Today, the pilgrims have come together at the final destination of their journey to show their love and respect to the third Shia Imam.

The attendees of the religious ceremony chant slogans in a bid to show how they are loyal to Islamic values and causes.

Thousands of Mawkibs, temporary places usually tent-shaped, had been organized inside and outside Iraq to serve the pilgrims of the Arbaeen ritual.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.

