Yemen releases footage of attack on Greek-flagged tanker

The army released the footage on Friday a day after it attacked the vessel, saying that its owner company cooperates with the Israeli regime and had violated Yemen’s ban on entry of ships in ports of the occupied territories.

The footage shows the moment the Sounion oil tanker caught fire after it was hit. The fire is said to be still burning and the tanker is sinking, according to Yemen’s Al-Masirah news network.

Yemen has time and again said that any vessel heading for Israeli-occupied ports will be the target of its pro-Palestine operations in the high seas.

The country also says its maritime operations will continue until the Israeli regime stops its war on Gaza and lifts its blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Yemen began its pro-Gaza attacks in mid-November 2023, more than a month after Israel invaded the besieged Palestinian territory.

