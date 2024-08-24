Aug 24, 2024, 9:40 AM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85577086
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Yemen releases footage of attack on Greek-flagged tanker

Aug 24, 2024, 9:40 AM
News ID: 85577086
Yemen releases footage of attack on Greek-flagged tanker

Tehran, IRNA – The Yemeni Army has released footage of its attack on Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea, which was targeted as part of the Arab country’s operations in support of Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza.

Download 13 MB

The army released the footage on Friday a day after it attacked the vessel, saying that its owner company cooperates with the Israeli regime and had violated Yemen’s ban on entry of ships in ports of the occupied territories.  

The footage shows the moment the Sounion oil tanker caught fire after it was hit. The fire is said to be still burning and the tanker is sinking, according to Yemen’s Al-Masirah news network.    

Yemen releases footage of attack on Greek-flagged tanker

Yemen has time and again said that any vessel heading for Israeli-occupied ports will be the target of its pro-Palestine operations in the high seas.

The country also says its maritime operations will continue until the Israeli regime stops its war on Gaza and lifts its blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Yemen began its pro-Gaza attacks in mid-November 2023, more than a month after Israel invaded the besieged Palestinian territory.

4194**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .