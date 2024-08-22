Yemen conducts fresh operation in Red Sea to support people of Gaza

According to the website of Yemen's "Al-Masira" network, in the first Yemeni operation, the oil ship "SOUNION" belonging to a company that cooperates with the Zionist enemy, was attacked by the Yemeni armed forces in the Red Sea and the ship is sinking.

According to this report, in the second operation, the ship "Sw North Wind I" was targeted in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, which also belongs to a company related to the Zionist regime.

In these two operations, Yemeni naval, drone and missile forces participated.

The Yemeni armed forces emphasized that they will continue their operations until the war against Gaza stops and the blockade of this strip is lifted.

2050