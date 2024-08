Reuters reported on Wednesday that a maritime attack took place on the Greek-flagged oil products tanker, Sounion, about 77 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, a Red Sea port city in Yemen.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed that while there were no casualties among the 25 crew members, the vessel is "not under command".

No additional details about the incident have been disclosed by the sources.

