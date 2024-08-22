Aug 22, 2024, 8:21 PM
President Pezeshkian appoints deputies for legal, environment affairs

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has appointed new deputies for legal and environmental affairs.

Pezeshkian, who was sworn in as Iran’s 9th president on July 30, appointed Majid Ansari as deputy president for legal affairs on Thursday.

According to Article 124 of the Constitution and considering your valuable management and executive experience, you are appointed as Deputy President for Legal Affairs, President Pezeshkian wrote in his appointment order.

Majid Ansari replaced Mohammad Dehqan, the former Deputy President for Legal Affairs.

In a separate order, President Pezeshkian appointed Shina Ansari as Iran's Deputy President and Head of the Department of Environment.

It should be noted that Ansari replaced Ali Salajegheh, the former head of the Department of Environment.

