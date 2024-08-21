Aug 21, 2024, 4:17 PM
Iran’s parliament approves President Pezeshkian’s entire cabinet

Tehran, IRNA - After five working days and 10 open sessions of Iranian lawmakers to review the backgrounds, qualifications and plans of the proposed ministers, 19 cabinet ministers of the 14th government were determined by the full vote of confidence of the members of the parliament.

On the fifth and last day of reviewing the qualifications, plans and records of the proposed ministers of the 14th government in the public hall of the Iranian parliament, voting was done on the proposed ministers and the 14th government was determined by the votes of the members of the parliament.

Before the voting, President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared at the parliament and defended his proposed ministers for the second time this week.

After the president's speech, the voting was done by the parliament members by handing out papers and the result was announced.

