Hezbollah launches drone attack on northern Israel

Several drones were reportedly launched by Hezbollah at the Western Galilee and the city of Nahariya, setting off sirens.

The Israeli media outlets, citing the regime’s military, claimed that some of the drones had been shot down while others impacted the Ya’ara area.

Unconfirmed reports meanwhile said several people were injured in the attacks.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire since October 8, a day after the regime launched its brutal war on Gaza. The Lebanese resistance movement says it aims to support the Palestinian people in the war-ravaged territory.

Fears of a full-fledged war have grown in recent weeks, especially after Israel assassinated top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr who was killed in an airstrike in a southern Beirut suburb. Hezbollah has promised to avenge his death.

