Hezbollah conducts fresh rocket, missile attacks on Zionist positions

In a statement on Sunday, Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted the Israeli Kiryat Shmona settlement in northern occupied Palestinian territories with rockets, the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network reported.

Hezbollah added that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the command headquarters of the Al-Sahl Battalion in Beit Hillel Israeli barracks with salvos of Katyusha rockets in response to the assassination in Shebaa.

In this regard, the Zionist regime's army announced that about 20 rockets were fired in Hezbollah's recent attack on the Upper Galilee region.

The Lebanese Hezbollah also announced that it had targeted the Zionist base of Al-Marj with missiles.

Also, Hezbollah announced that a direct hit was achieved as Islamic Resistance fighters targeted spy equipment at the Ruweissat Al-Alam Israeli site in occupied Kfar Shouba Hills.

Hezbollah further noted that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Al-Malkiyya Israeli site with artillery shells, inflicting direct hits.

Since the Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has carried out daily retaliatory operations against Israeli targets to engage the Zionist military in northern Palestine, and taking some of the pressure off the resistance in Gaza.

Several Israeli military bases have been destroyed, and military equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers, and armored vehicles have also been targeted by the Lebanese resistance.

3266**2050