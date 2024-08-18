Hezbollah strikes making life difficult for Zionists in north Palestine: Report

The Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv reported that about 80,000 Israelis have left their homes due to threats of Hezbollah strikes, while those who have stayed behind must confront the daily realities of air raid alerts and missile and drone attacks.

The Institute for National Security Studies, a think tank affiliated with Tel Aviv University, has noted a significant rise in Hezbollah's psychological warfare against the Israeli military and Zionist settlers.

The institute said events like the Friday unveiling of a large underground missile facility by Hezbollah create a sense of fear and despair among the settlers.

The Lebanese resistance movement has declared its open support for Hamas in Gaza, which has been battling a genocidal war by the Israeli regime since October 7 last year.

Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been trading fire across the border almost every day since then, with the former saying that its attacks will only stop when the Israeli atrocities end in Gaza.

