Israel targets southern Lebanon in new airstrikes

The towns of Houla and Beit Leif were targeted in the latest Israeli airstrikes on Sunday night as reported by Al Jazeera network.

So far, there have been no reports of possible casualties or damage from these attacks which Zionist sources claimed were in response to a wave of rocket attacks from the southern Lebanon in northern occupied Palestine.

By publishing pictures, these media announced a massive fire in Beit Hillel town as a result of Hezbollah's missiles and rockets.

Hezbollah also announced in a statement that it fired Katyusha rockets on the Beit Hillel barracks in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in response to Israeli attack on the town of Shabaa.

The two sides have been exchanging fire along Lebanon’s southern border since the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October.

4399

