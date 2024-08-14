Israelis swarm into psychological centers, store drugs ahead of Iran retaliation

The Zionists try to buy medicines and foodstuff because they wait for the resistance front’s attacks in retaliation for the assassination of head of Hamas’s Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh and senior commander of Hezbollah Fouad Shukr by the Israeli regime.

Walla news website reported that since it became clear an attack by Iran and Hezbollah was imminent, the regime’s psychiatric treatment centers have been witnessing an influx in calls from Zionist settlers.

The chairperson of the Zionist regime’s pharmacists’ union also told the Walla website: “We are witnessing an increase in demand for medicine from Israelis. Due to the security situation, large quantities of the drug are stored for three months.”

Israel Ziv, the former commander of the Zionist regime’s army, said that the extensive consultations of world officials with Iran and their diplomatic trips to the region after Tehran’s insistence on taking revenge for the assassination of the Hamas leader are indications of the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that Israel is going through difficult days waiting for this response.

