IRGC vows timely response to Israel’s assassination of Haniyeh

Qom, IRNA -- Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter, warning that the Israeli regime will receive a response to this “foolish act” at the appropriate time.

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeeni, the IRGC’s spokesman, told reporters on Sunday that the assassination of Haniyeh was carried out with the aim of chipping at the deterrence power of the resistance front.

"The occupying (regime of) Israel wants to divert attention from its defeat in the quagmire of Gaza by assassinating resistance commanders,” Gen. Naeini noted.

Haniyeh, the head of the political office of Hamas, was assassinated in an operation orchestrated by the Israeli regime in Tehran late last month, hours after he attended the swearing-in of Iran’s newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Islamic Republic has vowed "a harsh response" to the brazen act of terrorism on its soil.

Highlighting the pervasive fear of retaliation from Iran, Naeeni said the killing of Haniyeh has further pushed the whole “existence and identity” of the occupying regime to the brink of collapse.  

Furthermore, Naeeni criticized human rights organizations, saying they have been rendered ineffective due to pressure from the West, leading to a one-sided definition of human rights that ultimately supports Zionist interests.

