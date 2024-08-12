Aug 12, 2024, 12:54 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85565724
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran to launch direct attack on Zionist regime soon: Report

Aug 12, 2024, 12:54 PM
News ID: 85565724
Iran to launch direct attack on Zionist regime soon: Report

Tehran, IRNA — Zionist media outlets have speculated that the Islamic Republic will conduct a direct attack on the Israeli regime soon in response to the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The Times of Israel on Sunday quoted the Walla news site as saying that the Islamic Republic would launch a direct attack on the Zionist regime in the coming days.

According to the source, it is expected that Iran will carry out the retaliatory attack before Thursday.

The Zionist regime's radio and television organization reported that assessments by the regime's security services indicate that Iran is preparing for a full-scale attack.

In recent days, tensions have soared as Israel has been bracing for retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran, following its assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures in Tehran and Beirut.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .