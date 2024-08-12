Iran to launch direct attack on Zionist regime soon: Report

The Times of Israel on Sunday quoted the Walla news site as saying that the Islamic Republic would launch a direct attack on the Zionist regime in the coming days.

According to the source, it is expected that Iran will carry out the retaliatory attack before Thursday.

The Zionist regime's radio and television organization reported that assessments by the regime's security services indicate that Iran is preparing for a full-scale attack.

In recent days, tensions have soared as Israel has been bracing for retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran, following its assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures in Tehran and Beirut.

