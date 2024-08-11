Aug 11, 2024, 9:53 PM
Zionist bases hit in Hezbollah combined attacks

Tehran, IRNA – Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says it has launched a series of drone, rocket and missile attacks on Zionist bases in the northern parts of the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.  

In a rocket attack on Sunday, Hezbollah fighters targeted the surroundings of a military base where Zionist soldiers were gathering.

In a statement on the same day, the resistance group said that its combat drones conducted a strike on Malikiyah base, inflicting heavy damage on the enemy's spy facilities.

It also announced two separate attacks on Al Marj and Ruwaisat Al-Alam military bases.

Meanwhile, Lebanese media reported the death of two people after their motorbike was hit by an Israeli drone strike in Taybeh village in south of the country.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been trading fire across Lebanon's southern border since October 8, a day after the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza. 

In recent days, tensions have soared as Israel has been bracing for retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran following its assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures in Tehran and Beirut.

