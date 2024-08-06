Timing of Iran’s response to Israel unpredictable: US, Zionist sources

Al Jazeera cited a report of the Hebrew language newspaper Yediot Aharonot that Israel is not sure about the time of Iran's reaction but preparations are underway for an attack that may be carried out at any moment.

The newspaper quoted a Zionist official’s response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that: "We do not have an exact indication when Iran will attack."

The Zionist Radio and Television Organization has speculated that the regime believes Iran's attack will be focused on military targets and that it will not lead to war.

However, some Zionist media reports claimed on Tuesday morning that Iran sent a message about its retaliatory attack through the Foreign Minister of Hungary.

Iran has informed us of its decision to attack Israel, and I received this message through my Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, Zionist Foreign Minister Israel Katz said referring to Szijjártó’s telephone conversation with the Iranian acting foreign minister, in which, Ali Bagheri Kani reiterated his country’s pledge to deal with the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression.

CNN news channel, citing two American officials, said that it was difficult to predict when Iran would respond to Israel following the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh. “Washington expects Iran's retaliatory response in the coming days and maybe even within the next 24 hours”.

There is a difference of opinion among the national security officials about how and when Iran will react, CNN stated, adding that this uncertainty has put the Biden administration in a difficult position in its efforts to pressure Iran to limit its response.

On the other hand, the Pentagon spokesman told the Sky News Arabic reporter that the United States has not observed any specific movements in Iran that could indicate possible attacks against Israel in the coming hours.

The anxiety and mental turmoil of the Zionist regime is increasing ever since it assassinated Haniyeh by violating Iran’s sovereignty as well as killed a Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in a targeted attack in Lebanon.

Iran and the Axis of Resistance have pledged to avenge the blood of Martyrs Haniyeh and Shukr.

