Hezbollah carries out fresh attacks on Israeli positions

According to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV, Hezbollah announced that its fighters targeted spy equipment at the Ramiya military base with a combat drone, which led to the destruction of the equipment.

The resistance movement also announced an artillery attack on the al-Malikiyah base and a rocket attack on the Israeli military base in Tal Shahar, adding that the rocket hit the target successfully.

Lebanese media reported a strike on the Baranit barracks in the Western Galilee as well.

They also reported Israeli attacks, including airstrikes and artillery, in different locations in Lebanon, which they said left at least three people wounded.

The Zionist regime's media outlets meanwhile reported that sirens had sounded in al-Malikiyah in the western Galilee near the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been trading fire across Lebanon's southern border since October 8, a day after the occupying regime launched a devastating war on Gaza.

In recent days, tensions have soared as Israel has been bracing for potential retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran following its assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures in Tehran and Beirut.

