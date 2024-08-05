Hezbollah launches drone, missile strikes against Israeli military sites

Hezbollah announced in a statement on Monday that its fighters targeted the Israeli naval base at Ras al-Naqoura as part of their ongoing operations against the Israeli regime. The group emphasized that the operation was conducted in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and their courageous resistance.

Hezbollah also reported that they targeted the Zar'it military base in a separate artillery attack.

In another statement, Hezbollah said it shelled the Rameem military base in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Israeli media also said that sirens went off in several settlements near Gaza as well as in the Galilee region on the border with Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry, meanwhile, said two people were killed in an Israeli strike in the south on Monday.

“The enemy raid that took place near the (Mais Al-Jabal) town’s cemetery killed two people,” the ministry said in a statement. Lebanon’s official news agency said one of the martyrs was a paramedic.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been trading fire across the border since October 8, a day after the occupying regime launched a devastating war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians so far.

In recent days, tensions have soared as Israel has been bracing for potential retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran following its assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures in Tehran and Beirut.

