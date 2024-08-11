Hezbollah carries out new attacks against Zionist targets

The resistance group said in a statement on Sunday that it launched artillery attacks on Israel’s Al-Marj base in its latest operations in support of the Palestinian people in war-ravaged Gaza.

Hezbollah announced missile attacks on Birkat Risha and al-Raheb military bases as well, and said that its fighters carried out two drone attacks on two other Zionist bases.

Israeli media outlets claimed that the regime's defense systems intercepted and shot down one of the drones.

Hezbollah and the Israeli army have been trading fire across Lebanon's southern border since October 8, a day after the regime launched its devastating war on Gaza.

In recent days, tensions have soared as Israel has been bracing for retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran following its assassinations of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures in Tehran and Beirut.

