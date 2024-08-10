‘Al-Tabin School massacre proves Israel is after genocide of Palestinians’

Bagheri Kani made the comment on Saturday on X social media platform.

He criticized the international community’s appeasement towards “the criminal Zionist entity”, saying that it is tantamount to welcoming the spread of evilness and denying human civilization’s principles.

The top Iranian diplomat also called on all governments, on top of them the Islamic governments, to assume their shared moral and legal responsibility to stop the genocide of Palestinians.

He meanwhile lashed out at the governments that give military, political and financial support to the Israeli regime and guarantee its impurity.

Bagheri Kani said that these governments, particularly the US, the UK and Canada, are complicit in Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

4194