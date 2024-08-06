‘Israel waiting to be bombed for 5 days’: Lapid slams Nentanyahu admin

Lapid made his remarks to slam Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for having “no deterrence” against an expected retaliatory attack by Iran.

“I would like to ask the Israeli government, is what we are seeing in recent days the new standard? Is it acceptable to you that for five days, an entire country has been sitting and waiting to be bombed?” Lapid was quoted by Zionist media as saying.

Meanwhile, Hebrew-language media reported disruptions in airports which have made the passengers confused.

The occupying regime has been crippled by fear and anxiety in the aftermath of the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, in Tehran, after which the Islamic Republic vowed to retaliate decisively.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stated that Israel should await a “harsh response” for Haniyeh’s assassination, saying the Islamic Republic is duty-bound to avenge the Palestinian resistance leader’s blood.

